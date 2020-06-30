All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4224 E Betsy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4224 E Betsy Ln
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

4224 E Betsy Ln

4224 East Betsy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4224 East Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Available 07/01/20 Pool Community home with 1874 Sq/Ft 4 bed 2.5 baths PLEASE NOTE: Front and back yards are now all rock for low maintenance. 4224 Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296. Monthly rent is $1,650 plus deposits, $45 application fee per applicant.

Move-in July 1

2 small pets maximum and NO LARGE DOGS or dangerous breed dogs.

ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!

TO QUALIFY: You will need minimum 2 1/2 times the rent in INCOME plus or minus depending on your back ground and credit history. That's approximately $4,125 per month of income. Bad credit? we are happy to work with you on that.

Your whole family will love and enjoy living in this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in The Gardens with 1874 Sq/Ft of living space on 2 levels.

Inside offers New Bedrosians- Heartland- Cherry Tile floors throughout the main floor and has a nice size family room off kitchen & great/living room. There are 4 appliances on the main floor and a nice half bath just off the nice modern kitchen with granite/corian counter tops, separate eating area with sliders leading to the nice manageable sized fenced backyard that is all rock for low Maintenance. The front yard is now also all rock despite the photo showing grass.

Upstairs you will find 4 good size bedrooms and a nice 4 piece main bathroom with laundry upstairs for your convenience. The Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a full 4 piece bathroom. Your spacious two car garage has door opener & the cozy front porch & back patio are covered.

Neighbourhood features community pool, parks, playgrounds, volleyball & basketball courts and is in an excellent location just south of Loop 202 and close to new shopping centers, dining and entertainment.

Small pets only please. No large dogs or dangerous breed dogs will be allowed.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Currant tenant requests no more than 2 members per group and everyone must wear masks and gloves.

Contact Terry Marion Interlink Realty at 602-703-2081 to view this home.

(RLNE1471186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 E Betsy Ln have any available units?
4224 E Betsy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 E Betsy Ln have?
Some of 4224 E Betsy Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 E Betsy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4224 E Betsy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 E Betsy Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4224 E Betsy Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4224 E Betsy Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4224 E Betsy Ln offers parking.
Does 4224 E Betsy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4224 E Betsy Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 E Betsy Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4224 E Betsy Ln has a pool.
Does 4224 E Betsy Ln have accessible units?
No, 4224 E Betsy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 E Betsy Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 E Betsy Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College