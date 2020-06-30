4224 E Betsy Ln

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Pool Community home with 1874 Sq/Ft 4 bed 2.5 baths PLEASE NOTE: Front and back yards are now all rock for low maintenance. 4224 Betsy Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85296. Monthly rent is $1,650 plus deposits, $45 application fee per applicant.



Move-in July 1



2 small pets maximum and NO LARGE DOGS or dangerous breed dogs.



ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING ALLOWED IN OUR HOMES!



TO QUALIFY: You will need minimum 2 1/2 times the rent in INCOME plus or minus depending on your back ground and credit history. That's approximately $4,125 per month of income. Bad credit? we are happy to work with you on that.



Your whole family will love and enjoy living in this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in The Gardens with 1874 Sq/Ft of living space on 2 levels.



Inside offers New Bedrosians- Heartland- Cherry Tile floors throughout the main floor and has a nice size family room off kitchen & great/living room. There are 4 appliances on the main floor and a nice half bath just off the nice modern kitchen with granite/corian counter tops, separate eating area with sliders leading to the nice manageable sized fenced backyard that is all rock for low Maintenance. The front yard is now also all rock despite the photo showing grass.



Upstairs you will find 4 good size bedrooms and a nice 4 piece main bathroom with laundry upstairs for your convenience. The Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a full 4 piece bathroom. Your spacious two car garage has door opener & the cozy front porch & back patio are covered.



Neighbourhood features community pool, parks, playgrounds, volleyball & basketball courts and is in an excellent location just south of Loop 202 and close to new shopping centers, dining and entertainment.



Small pets only please. No large dogs or dangerous breed dogs will be allowed.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Currant tenant requests no more than 2 members per group and everyone must wear masks and gloves.



Contact Terry Marion Interlink Realty at 602-703-2081 to view this home.



