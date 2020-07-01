All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4208 E Castle Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4208 E Castle Ln
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

4208 E Castle Ln

4208 East Castle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4208 East Castle Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful golf course lot home in gated community will go quickly. It has updated wood-look vinyl throughout, fresh two-tone paint, ceiling fans in every room, bright white cabinets with brushed nickel handles and easy to maintain landscaping make this house one you cannot pass up. Rental terms: $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5424964)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 E Castle Ln have any available units?
4208 E Castle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4208 E Castle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4208 E Castle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 E Castle Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4208 E Castle Ln offer parking?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4208 E Castle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 E Castle Ln have a pool?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4208 E Castle Ln have accessible units?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 E Castle Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 E Castle Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 E Castle Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College