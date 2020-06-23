All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4198 S Soboba St

4198 South Soboba Street · No Longer Available
Location

4198 South Soboba Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 2 story home with 1537 Sq Ft in Power Ranch. Across the street from a park and close to sport courts and the 2 community pools. New Carpet. All appliances provided, ceiling fans throughout. Grass front and back with auto drip and sprinklers. Rent is $1425 with refundable deposit of $1425. Owner pays HOA fees, resident responsible for landscaping and utilities.
"Power Ranch was voted the number one community in â??Ranking Arizonaâ?? with 240 acres of open space and greenbelt parks and a 26 mile trail system that weaves throughout the community. 2 Clubhouses, 2 Fishing Lakes, 2 Community Pools, 10 acre soccer complex, Top ranked schools, and more! Power Ranch is a highly desirable family friendly community."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4198 S Soboba St have any available units?
4198 S Soboba St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4198 S Soboba St have?
Some of 4198 S Soboba St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4198 S Soboba St currently offering any rent specials?
4198 S Soboba St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4198 S Soboba St pet-friendly?
No, 4198 S Soboba St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4198 S Soboba St offer parking?
Yes, 4198 S Soboba St does offer parking.
Does 4198 S Soboba St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4198 S Soboba St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4198 S Soboba St have a pool?
Yes, 4198 S Soboba St has a pool.
Does 4198 S Soboba St have accessible units?
No, 4198 S Soboba St does not have accessible units.
Does 4198 S Soboba St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4198 S Soboba St has units with dishwashers.
