4198 S Soboba St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage, 2 story home with 1537 Sq Ft in Power Ranch. Across the street from a park and close to sport courts and the 2 community pools. New Carpet. All appliances provided, ceiling fans throughout. Grass front and back with auto drip and sprinklers. Rent is $1425 with refundable deposit of $1425. Owner pays HOA fees, resident responsible for landscaping and utilities.

"Power Ranch was voted the number one community in â??Ranking Arizonaâ?? with 240 acres of open space and greenbelt parks and a 26 mile trail system that weaves throughout the community. 2 Clubhouses, 2 Fishing Lakes, 2 Community Pools, 10 acre soccer complex, Top ranked schools, and more! Power Ranch is a highly desirable family friendly community."