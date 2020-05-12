Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

4188 E. Jasper Dr. Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Tri-Level 2 Bedroom Home!! - Beautiful modern home with 3 levels. Great entry way on the first floor leading up to the main living area with granite counters and breakfast bar in the kitchen, and a guest bedroom. There is a spiral staircase leading to the third level master bedroom. Great community amenities including pool!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1250

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1250

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1250 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4766451)