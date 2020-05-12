All apartments in Gilbert
4188 E. Jasper Dr.

4188 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4188 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4188 E. Jasper Dr. Available 05/15/20 Beautiful Tri-Level 2 Bedroom Home!! - Beautiful modern home with 3 levels. Great entry way on the first floor leading up to the main living area with granite counters and breakfast bar in the kitchen, and a guest bedroom. There is a spiral staircase leading to the third level master bedroom. Great community amenities including pool!!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1250
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1250
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1250 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4766451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. have any available units?
4188 E. Jasper Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4188 E. Jasper Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4188 E. Jasper Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4188 E. Jasper Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. offer parking?
No, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. has a pool.
Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4188 E. Jasper Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4188 E. Jasper Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

