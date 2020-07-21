4186 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

Lovely well-kept townhome in The Gardens, which boasts three heated community pools, playgrounds, basket and volleyball courts and walking paths. Three bedrooms and a huge loft. Two car garage with an overhead storage rack. Lots of natural light and window screens throughout. Neutral interior paint. Closet in MB extends under staircase. Option for credenza and glass front cabinet to stay (see photos of living room). Please note that there is no outdoor patio or private yard. Applicants must provide proof of employment, employment and landlord references.