Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:19 AM

4186 E JASPER Drive

4186 E Jasper Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4186 E Jasper Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Lovely well-kept townhome in The Gardens, which boasts three heated community pools, playgrounds, basket and volleyball courts and walking paths. Three bedrooms and a huge loft. Two car garage with an overhead storage rack. Lots of natural light and window screens throughout. Neutral interior paint. Closet in MB extends under staircase. Option for credenza and glass front cabinet to stay (see photos of living room). Please note that there is no outdoor patio or private yard. Applicants must provide proof of employment, employment and landlord references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4186 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
4186 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4186 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 4186 E JASPER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 4186 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4186 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4186 E JASPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4186 E JASPER Drive is not pet friendly.
Does 4186 E JASPER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4186 E JASPER Drive offers parking.
Does 4186 E JASPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4186 E JASPER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4186 E JASPER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4186 E JASPER Drive has a pool.
Does 4186 E JASPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4186 E JASPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4186 E JASPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4186 E JASPER Drive has units with dishwashers.
