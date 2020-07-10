All apartments in Gilbert
4177 E Woodside Ct
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:02 AM

4177 E Woodside Ct

4177 East Woodside Court · No Longer Available
Location

4177 East Woodside Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0aa5c30028 ----
Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large open floor plan, and you will love all the upgrades!

In the kitchen you will find beautiful cherry cabinets, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious pantry.

This home boasts 16\'\' tile, neutral carpet and 2-tone paint throughout. The master bedroom suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet.

Outside you will find a peaceful backyard featuring artificial grass, pavers, and a covered patio!

There is something for everyone at Power Ranch, community pools, several parks, a catch & release lake & miles of greenbelts & walking paths - it\'s just a great place to call home!

1 pet only.

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.5% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

2 Car Garage
Biking Walking Path
Built In Microwave
Community Clubhouse
Community Pool
Community Spa
Disposal
Neighborhood Parks
Neighborhood Playground

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4177 E Woodside Ct have any available units?
4177 E Woodside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4177 E Woodside Ct have?
Some of 4177 E Woodside Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4177 E Woodside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4177 E Woodside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4177 E Woodside Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4177 E Woodside Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4177 E Woodside Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4177 E Woodside Ct offers parking.
Does 4177 E Woodside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4177 E Woodside Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4177 E Woodside Ct have a pool?
Yes, 4177 E Woodside Ct has a pool.
Does 4177 E Woodside Ct have accessible units?
No, 4177 E Woodside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4177 E Woodside Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4177 E Woodside Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

