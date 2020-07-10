4177 E Woodside Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0aa5c30028 ----

Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large open floor plan, and you will love all the upgrades!



In the kitchen you will find beautiful cherry cabinets, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious pantry.



This home boasts 16\'\' tile, neutral carpet and 2-tone paint throughout. The master bedroom suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet.



Outside you will find a peaceful backyard featuring artificial grass, pavers, and a covered patio!



There is something for everyone at Power Ranch, community pools, several parks, a catch & release lake & miles of greenbelts & walking paths - it\'s just a great place to call home!



1 pet only.



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.5% monthly TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



2 Car Garage

Biking Walking Path

Built In Microwave

Community Clubhouse

Community Pool

Community Spa

Disposal

Neighborhood Parks

Neighborhood Playground