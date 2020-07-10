4177 E Woodside Ct

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0aa5c30028 ----
Come take a look at this rare beauty in the rental market. This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features a large open floor plan, and you will love all the upgrades!
In the kitchen you will find beautiful cherry cabinets, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious pantry.
This home boasts 16\'\' tile, neutral carpet and 2-tone paint throughout. The master bedroom suite features double vanities, separate tub and shower, and a large walk in closet.
Outside you will find a peaceful backyard featuring artificial grass, pavers, and a covered patio!
There is something for everyone at Power Ranch, community pools, several parks, a catch & release lake & miles of greenbelts & walking paths - it\'s just a great place to call home!
1 pet only.
Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.5% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent
2 Car Garage
Biking Walking Path
Built In Microwave
Community Clubhouse
Community Pool
Community Spa
Disposal
Neighborhood Parks
Neighborhood Playground