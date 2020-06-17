4166 E BETSY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage volleyball court

3 bed 2.5 bath Huge Loft! 2 car garage Community Pools Freshly Painted! New wood Flooring! No carpet! Landscape service rental tax included in price. Just pay Utilities. Washer Dryer Fridge Included! No pets allowedHuge master bedroom. Upgraded cabinets and built ins throughout. New paint! New ceiling fans! Home includes monthly landscaping rental tax and all upgraded appliances. Available fully furnished Higher rate! This master planned community has everything from volleyball and Basketball courts to Ramadas, multiple pools and parks. Amazing location, convenient to shopping entertainment 202 freeway Mesa Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. Few min away from Down Town Gilbert. Rental tax HOA fees landscaping service included!! 680min Fico No Pets.