Gilbert, AZ
4164 East Claxton Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:54 PM

4164 East Claxton Street

4164 East Claxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4164 East Claxton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home for rent in Gilbert with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2345 square feet at Power and Germann in the Power Ranch Subdivision. This beautiful home features low maintenance landscaping, fenced in back yard, carpet and tile throughout, island in kitchen, indoor laundry hook ups, master bath with full corner garden tub and dual sinks, walk in closet, community pool, community common areas, with attached two car garage.

Advertising notice: There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable.There is a $195.00 non-refundable administration fee that is due after approval of your application. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions apply. Appliances may or may not be included whether shown or not in pictures. Presence of appliances must be confirmed before signing the lease.

Call or Text Barb 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 9/1/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4164 East Claxton Street have any available units?
4164 East Claxton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4164 East Claxton Street have?
Some of 4164 East Claxton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4164 East Claxton Street currently offering any rent specials?
4164 East Claxton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4164 East Claxton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4164 East Claxton Street is pet friendly.
Does 4164 East Claxton Street offer parking?
Yes, 4164 East Claxton Street offers parking.
Does 4164 East Claxton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4164 East Claxton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4164 East Claxton Street have a pool?
Yes, 4164 East Claxton Street has a pool.
Does 4164 East Claxton Street have accessible units?
No, 4164 East Claxton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4164 East Claxton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4164 East Claxton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
