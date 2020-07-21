All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:26 PM

4163 Redfield Avenue

4163 E Redfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4163 E Redfield Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Two-story 4 bedroom + 2.5 bath in beautiful Rancho Collene. This home features a beautifully bright and open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, and comes with the fridge! Washer and Dryer off the kitchen are also included. Kitchen features a dual oven, all black appliances and ample cabinet space! Large open family room, formal dining and living space. First floor features an open den with slider to backyard and right off the half bath. Huge master bedroom includes en-suite with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, toilet room, and excellent walk-in-closet! Two of the three other bedrooms include walk-in-closets too! Massive den/loft space with dual door, perfect for a play area or you could even use it as another large bedroom! 3 car garage with RV Gate. Covered patio. Stunning backyard space with built in grill and pool with water feature, entertainers dream! Private pool with pool service included in rent too!! This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs max under 25 lbs no cats)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4163 Redfield Avenue have any available units?
4163 Redfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4163 Redfield Avenue have?
Some of 4163 Redfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4163 Redfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4163 Redfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 Redfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4163 Redfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4163 Redfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4163 Redfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 4163 Redfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4163 Redfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 Redfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4163 Redfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 4163 Redfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4163 Redfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 Redfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4163 Redfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
