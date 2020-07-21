4163 Redfield Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Two-story 4 bedroom + 2.5 bath in beautiful Rancho Collene. This home features a beautifully bright and open kitchen with beautiful cabinets, and comes with the fridge! Washer and Dryer off the kitchen are also included. Kitchen features a dual oven, all black appliances and ample cabinet space! Large open family room, formal dining and living space. First floor features an open den with slider to backyard and right off the half bath. Huge master bedroom includes en-suite with dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, toilet room, and excellent walk-in-closet! Two of the three other bedrooms include walk-in-closets too! Massive den/loft space with dual door, perfect for a play area or you could even use it as another large bedroom! 3 car garage with RV Gate. Covered patio. Stunning backyard space with built in grill and pool with water feature, entertainers dream! Private pool with pool service included in rent too!! This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs max under 25 lbs no cats)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



