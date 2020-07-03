4157 E JASPER Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous upgraded fully detached townhouse at The Gardens in Gilbert shows like a model! Kitchen features granite countertops; stainless appliances; pantry; and 42-inch chestnut cabinets. Vaulted ceiling and chestnut wood floor throughout kitchen, dining, and great room. Large upgraded ceramic tile in the bathrooms and foyer, carpet in bedrooms, warm earth-tone paint throughout, upgraded ceiling fans in great room and bedrooms, beautiful decorative wrought iron railing, washer/dryer, and 2-car garage. The Gardens community has playgrounds, pools, sand volleyball court, and convenient access to restaurants, shopping, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and the 202 Freeway.