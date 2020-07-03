All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 AM

4157 E JASPER Drive

4157 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4157 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Gorgeous upgraded fully detached townhouse at The Gardens in Gilbert shows like a model! Kitchen features granite countertops; stainless appliances; pantry; and 42-inch chestnut cabinets. Vaulted ceiling and chestnut wood floor throughout kitchen, dining, and great room. Large upgraded ceramic tile in the bathrooms and foyer, carpet in bedrooms, warm earth-tone paint throughout, upgraded ceiling fans in great room and bedrooms, beautiful decorative wrought iron railing, washer/dryer, and 2-car garage. The Gardens community has playgrounds, pools, sand volleyball court, and convenient access to restaurants, shopping, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and the 202 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4157 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
4157 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4157 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 4157 E JASPER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4157 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4157 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4157 E JASPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4157 E JASPER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4157 E JASPER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4157 E JASPER Drive offers parking.
Does 4157 E JASPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4157 E JASPER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4157 E JASPER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4157 E JASPER Drive has a pool.
Does 4157 E JASPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 4157 E JASPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4157 E JASPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4157 E JASPER Drive has units with dishwashers.

