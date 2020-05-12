4156 E GAIL Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool basketball court volleyball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court pool volleyball court

Move in Ready! ALL NEW PAINT! ALL NEW FLOORING! Looks, feels, smells like a new build. Wonderful floor plan with open great room/kitchen first floor, and all of the bedrooms and loft conveniently located upstairs! Fresh rock in the back yard, with covered patio and plenty of space! This master planned community has everything from volleyball and Basketball courts to Ramadas, multiple pools and parks. Amazing location, convenient to shopping entertainment 202 freeway Mesa Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. Few min away from Down Town Gilbert.Don't wait! This one wont last.No Pets, and No smoking please.