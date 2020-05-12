All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

4156 E GAIL Drive

4156 East Gail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4156 East Gail Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
basketball court
volleyball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
volleyball court
Move in Ready! ALL NEW PAINT! ALL NEW FLOORING! Looks, feels, smells like a new build. Wonderful floor plan with open great room/kitchen first floor, and all of the bedrooms and loft conveniently located upstairs! Fresh rock in the back yard, with covered patio and plenty of space! This master planned community has everything from volleyball and Basketball courts to Ramadas, multiple pools and parks. Amazing location, convenient to shopping entertainment 202 freeway Mesa Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. Few min away from Down Town Gilbert.Don't wait! This one wont last.No Pets, and No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4156 E GAIL Drive have any available units?
4156 E GAIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4156 E GAIL Drive have?
Some of 4156 E GAIL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4156 E GAIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4156 E GAIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4156 E GAIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4156 E GAIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4156 E GAIL Drive offer parking?
No, 4156 E GAIL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4156 E GAIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4156 E GAIL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4156 E GAIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4156 E GAIL Drive has a pool.
Does 4156 E GAIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 4156 E GAIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4156 E GAIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4156 E GAIL Drive has units with dishwashers.

