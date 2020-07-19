All apartments in Gilbert
4136 East Oakland Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

4136 East Oakland Street

4136 East Oakland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4136 East Oakland Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in The Willows in Gilbert. Home is on premium corner lot with lots of privacy. Home features open floor plan, neutral colors throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Granite countertops, custom cabinets. Master bedroom with Dual separate sinks and walk in closet.
Property Available 1/15/20

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1250
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 1/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 East Oakland Street have any available units?
4136 East Oakland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 4136 East Oakland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4136 East Oakland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 East Oakland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4136 East Oakland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4136 East Oakland Street offer parking?
No, 4136 East Oakland Street does not offer parking.
Does 4136 East Oakland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 East Oakland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 East Oakland Street have a pool?
No, 4136 East Oakland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4136 East Oakland Street have accessible units?
No, 4136 East Oakland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 East Oakland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 East Oakland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 East Oakland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 East Oakland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
