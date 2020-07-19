4136 East Oakland Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets

A gorgeous 3 bedroom home located in The Willows in Gilbert. Home is on premium corner lot with lots of privacy. Home features open floor plan, neutral colors throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Granite countertops, custom cabinets. Master bedroom with Dual separate sinks and walk in closet.

Property Available 1/15/20



Tenant Costs:

$85 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1250

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.