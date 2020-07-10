All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4131 E TULSA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4131 E TULSA Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

4131 E TULSA Street

4131 East Tulsa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4131 East Tulsa Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the popular Willows subdivision, This Gilbert two-story offers granite kitchen counters, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint throughout and new carpet in select rooms plus wood like flooring in great room. Powder room for guests and large kitchen island. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Walking distance to park. Easy maintenance front and side yard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer. No previous evictions will be considered.,credit score requirement of over 600. Tenant responsible for rental tax which will be added to monthly payment (approximately $24.00 a month) NO PETS ACCEPTED PER LANDLORD. THANK YOU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4131 E TULSA Street have any available units?
4131 E TULSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 E TULSA Street have?
Some of 4131 E TULSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 E TULSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
4131 E TULSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 E TULSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 4131 E TULSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4131 E TULSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 4131 E TULSA Street offers parking.
Does 4131 E TULSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4131 E TULSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 E TULSA Street have a pool?
No, 4131 E TULSA Street does not have a pool.
Does 4131 E TULSA Street have accessible units?
No, 4131 E TULSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 E TULSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4131 E TULSA Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College