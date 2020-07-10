4131 E TULSA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the popular Willows subdivision, This Gilbert two-story offers granite kitchen counters, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint throughout and new carpet in select rooms plus wood like flooring in great room. Powder room for guests and large kitchen island. Large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets. Walking distance to park. Easy maintenance front and side yard. Refrigerator and washer/dryer. No previous evictions will be considered.,credit score requirement of over 600. Tenant responsible for rental tax which will be added to monthly payment (approximately $24.00 a month) NO PETS ACCEPTED PER LANDLORD. THANK YOU