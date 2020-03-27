4128 E Indigo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

No Application Fees! This home is located in Trilogy at Power Ranch which is a gated & 55+ private resort community with a guarded entry, clubhouse, 2 pools, spa, 4 tennis courts, fitness center, golf course, Slate supper club and cafe. This 2 bedroom + Den, All tile and engineered wood flooring throughout, neutral paint throughout, upgraded blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, electric cook top, breakfast bar, built-in oven and microwave, subzero refrigerator, dishwasher and pantry. Great room has custom built-in entertainment center. Master bedroom with engineered wood flooring has patio access door, large master bath & walk-in closet. Washing machine & dryer included and garage includes built-in cabinets. Enjoy the 55+ Trilogy active lifestyle.