Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4128 E Indigo Street
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

4128 E Indigo Street

4128 East Indigo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4128 East Indigo Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Trilogy

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
No Application Fees! This home is located in Trilogy at Power Ranch which is a gated & 55+ private resort community with a guarded entry, clubhouse, 2 pools, spa, 4 tennis courts, fitness center, golf course, Slate supper club and cafe. This 2 bedroom + Den, All tile and engineered wood flooring throughout, neutral paint throughout, upgraded blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, electric cook top, breakfast bar, built-in oven and microwave, subzero refrigerator, dishwasher and pantry. Great room has custom built-in entertainment center. Master bedroom with engineered wood flooring has patio access door, large master bath & walk-in closet. Washing machine & dryer included and garage includes built-in cabinets. Enjoy the 55+ Trilogy active lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 E Indigo Street have any available units?
4128 E Indigo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 E Indigo Street have?
Some of 4128 E Indigo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 E Indigo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4128 E Indigo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 E Indigo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4128 E Indigo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4128 E Indigo Street offer parking?
Yes, 4128 E Indigo Street offers parking.
Does 4128 E Indigo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 E Indigo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 E Indigo Street have a pool?
Yes, 4128 E Indigo Street has a pool.
Does 4128 E Indigo Street have accessible units?
No, 4128 E Indigo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 E Indigo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 E Indigo Street has units with dishwashers.
