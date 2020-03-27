4128 E Indigo Street

Amenities
No Application Fees! This home is located in Trilogy at Power Ranch which is a gated & 55+ private resort community with a guarded entry, clubhouse, 2 pools, spa, 4 tennis courts, fitness center, golf course, Slate supper club and cafe. This 2 bedroom + Den, All tile and engineered wood flooring throughout, neutral paint throughout, upgraded blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen features cherry cabinets, electric cook top, breakfast bar, built-in oven and microwave, subzero refrigerator, dishwasher and pantry. Great room has custom built-in entertainment center. Master bedroom with engineered wood flooring has patio access door, large master bath & walk-in closet. Washing machine & dryer included and garage includes built-in cabinets. Enjoy the 55+ Trilogy active lifestyle.