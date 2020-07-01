4048 E Vest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Enjoy the green view this house offers!! Gorgeous two-story home with 3bd 3ba located in Willows Gilbert. Just upgraded with beautiful quartz open counter top. New refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Breathtaking green view from master bedroom that has a full bath that includes a long vanity, separate tub & shower, private toilet room and a walk-in closet. Generous sized secondary bedrooms. Perfect size for BBQ and entertaining family and friends with low maintenance side yard. Great community pool and green areas. Close to schools, shopping and the 202.