4041 East Milky Way

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly volleyball court

Enjoy this low maintenance, upgraded home in The Willows! Community amenities include a pool, playground and sand volleyball. This home offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The main floor features a great room, eat in kitchen and very large kitchen which boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances and large island with breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with laundry, which includes the washer and dryer. The master suite has a private spacious bath with dual sink vanity, tub/shower combo and large walk in closet. Schedule your viewing of this low maintenance home located in a great location close to shopping and freeways.



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $1100

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.