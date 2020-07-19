All apartments in Gilbert
4041 East Milky Way

4041 East Milky Way · No Longer Available
Location

4041 East Milky Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
volleyball court
Enjoy this low maintenance, upgraded home in The Willows! Community amenities include a pool, playground and sand volleyball. This home offers 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The main floor features a great room, eat in kitchen and very large kitchen which boasts maple cabinets, granite countertops, black appliances and large island with breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with laundry, which includes the washer and dryer. The master suite has a private spacious bath with dual sink vanity, tub/shower combo and large walk in closet. Schedule your viewing of this low maintenance home located in a great location close to shopping and freeways.

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $1100
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4041 East Milky Way have any available units?
4041 East Milky Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4041 East Milky Way have?
Some of 4041 East Milky Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4041 East Milky Way currently offering any rent specials?
4041 East Milky Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4041 East Milky Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4041 East Milky Way is pet friendly.
Does 4041 East Milky Way offer parking?
No, 4041 East Milky Way does not offer parking.
Does 4041 East Milky Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4041 East Milky Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4041 East Milky Way have a pool?
Yes, 4041 East Milky Way has a pool.
Does 4041 East Milky Way have accessible units?
No, 4041 East Milky Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4041 East Milky Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4041 East Milky Way does not have units with dishwashers.
