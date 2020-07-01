Amenities

4006 S Angler Ct 21263951 (002) Available 04/01/19 - Superb cul-de-sac property with loads of curb appeal! Located in the amenity-rich community of Power Ranch. Inside you'll find 18' tile throughout the common areas. Beautiful kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances and upgraded finishes. There is even a center island making everything right at your fingertips for your gourmet creations! Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings and private access to the backyard, while master bathroom features separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Great sized backyard with grass for you to enjoy!Owner is Licensed AZ Real Estate Agent Offered by Keller Williams East Valley Property Management Call 480-382-1246 for information or to schedule a tour!



(RLNE2694288)