Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:45 PM

3991 East Blue Sage Court

3991 East Blue Sage Court · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3991 East Blue Sage Court, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Ready for move-in. Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home in Gilbert's Power Ranch. Open concept. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Spacious family room. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks and a large walk-in shower. Neutral paint and flooring. Tile in all the right places. Blinds and ceiling fans. Inside laundry, washer and dryer provided. Covered patio. Nice size backyard with grassy area. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front. Two car garage. Community offers pools, clubhouse, sports courts, and miles of walking trails.

Pets: 1 small dog will be considered. $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3991 East Blue Sage Court have any available units?
3991 East Blue Sage Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3991 East Blue Sage Court have?
Some of 3991 East Blue Sage Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3991 East Blue Sage Court currently offering any rent specials?
3991 East Blue Sage Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3991 East Blue Sage Court pet-friendly?
No, 3991 East Blue Sage Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3991 East Blue Sage Court offer parking?
Yes, 3991 East Blue Sage Court does offer parking.
Does 3991 East Blue Sage Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3991 East Blue Sage Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3991 East Blue Sage Court have a pool?
Yes, 3991 East Blue Sage Court has a pool.
Does 3991 East Blue Sage Court have accessible units?
No, 3991 East Blue Sage Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3991 East Blue Sage Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3991 East Blue Sage Court does not have units with dishwashers.
