Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3935 E MESQUITE Street

3935 E Mesquite St · No Longer Available
Location

3935 E Mesquite St, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home features five bedrooms (one on first floor with full bath), loft, formal living & dining spaces. Tile t/o main living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances inc. double oven, oversized granite island w/breakfast bar, upgraded 42' cabinets w/ hardware, crown molding & oversized pantry. Family room has in-ceiling surround sound speakers. Extravagant staircase leads you upstairs to four bedrooms and loft space. Master suite has sitting area, dual closets, oversized shower, & garden tub. Backyard is professionally landscaped w/two separate patio spaces including raised garden beds! 3 car tandem garage has plenty of space for cars & storage! Monthly rent includes landscaping service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 E MESQUITE Street have any available units?
3935 E MESQUITE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 E MESQUITE Street have?
Some of 3935 E MESQUITE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 E MESQUITE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3935 E MESQUITE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 E MESQUITE Street pet-friendly?
No, 3935 E MESQUITE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3935 E MESQUITE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3935 E MESQUITE Street does offer parking.
Does 3935 E MESQUITE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3935 E MESQUITE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 E MESQUITE Street have a pool?
No, 3935 E MESQUITE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3935 E MESQUITE Street have accessible units?
No, 3935 E MESQUITE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 E MESQUITE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 E MESQUITE Street has units with dishwashers.
