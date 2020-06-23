3935 E MESQUITE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home features five bedrooms (one on first floor with full bath), loft, formal living & dining spaces. Tile t/o main living areas, plush carpet in bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances inc. double oven, oversized granite island w/breakfast bar, upgraded 42' cabinets w/ hardware, crown molding & oversized pantry. Family room has in-ceiling surround sound speakers. Extravagant staircase leads you upstairs to four bedrooms and loft space. Master suite has sitting area, dual closets, oversized shower, & garden tub. Backyard is professionally landscaped w/two separate patio spaces including raised garden beds! 3 car tandem garage has plenty of space for cars & storage! Monthly rent includes landscaping service!