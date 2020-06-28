3927 E BLUE SAGE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

What isn't to love about this home? Fantastic home with just the right floor plan perfectly located along the community greenbelt. NEW two tone paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and plant shelfs make an already large Great room feel that much bigger. The eat in kitchen has plenty of storage, granite counter tops, SS Appliances and pantry. The split floor plan offers a Master suite with bay windows that overlooks the easy-care back yard and green belt area. Property has lots to offer, prewired for your sound system including the patio, AC unit in garage, water softener. This home has too much to mention, come see for yourself. Property located close to schools, shopping, entertainment.