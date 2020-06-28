All apartments in Gilbert
3927 E BLUE SAGE Road
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

3927 E BLUE SAGE Road

3927 East Blue Sage Road · No Longer Available
Location

3927 East Blue Sage Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What isn't to love about this home? Fantastic home with just the right floor plan perfectly located along the community greenbelt. NEW two tone paint throughout. Vaulted ceilings and plant shelfs make an already large Great room feel that much bigger. The eat in kitchen has plenty of storage, granite counter tops, SS Appliances and pantry. The split floor plan offers a Master suite with bay windows that overlooks the easy-care back yard and green belt area. Property has lots to offer, prewired for your sound system including the patio, AC unit in garage, water softener. This home has too much to mention, come see for yourself. Property located close to schools, shopping, entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road have any available units?
3927 E BLUE SAGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road have?
Some of 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3927 E BLUE SAGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road offers parking.
Does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road have a pool?
No, 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road does not have a pool.
Does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road have accessible units?
No, 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3927 E BLUE SAGE Road has units with dishwashers.
