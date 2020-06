Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You will be proud to call beautiful home yours. Located in a very desirable neighborhood with lots of upgrades. 2 good size living areas, kitchen boasts: granite counter tops,eat-in nook and center island. New modern upgraded flooring (carpet only in bedrooms) inside laundry, nice yard,covered patio. This is a clean move-in ready home.