3917 E STANFORD Avenue

Beautifully updated home offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and warm wall tones throughout. Open and spacious floor plan! Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, breakfast bar, a plethora of cabinets, and SS appliances (refrig, DW, range, micro). All new flooring in the living room, kitchen & family room, new granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, new sinks and fixtures. All bedrooms are carpeted. Master Bedroom boasts a full bathroom with double sink vanity, separate soaking tub and shower and private exit to backyard. Washer and dryer going to be delivered on the 19th of Dec. Lots of room for storage. North/South exposure.Walking distance to a top notch combination of Gilbert Schools: Carol Rae, Highland Jr. and Highland High.