Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

3917 E STANFORD Avenue

3917 East Stanford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3917 East Stanford Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Carol Rae Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and warm wall tones throughout. Open and spacious floor plan! Eat in kitchen is complete with center island, breakfast bar, a plethora of cabinets, and SS appliances (refrig, DW, range, micro). All new flooring in the living room, kitchen & family room, new granite countertops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, new sinks and fixtures. All bedrooms are carpeted. Master Bedroom boasts a full bathroom with double sink vanity, separate soaking tub and shower and private exit to backyard. Washer and dryer going to be delivered on the 19th of Dec. Lots of room for storage. North/South exposure.Walking distance to a top notch combination of Gilbert Schools: Carol Rae, Highland Jr. and Highland High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue have any available units?
3917 E STANFORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue have?
Some of 3917 E STANFORD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 E STANFORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3917 E STANFORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 E STANFORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3917 E STANFORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3917 E STANFORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 E STANFORD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3917 E STANFORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3917 E STANFORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 E STANFORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 E STANFORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.

