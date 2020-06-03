3915 E Kent Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This home boasts 9-foot-tall ceilings on the 1st floor, new carpet and interior paint. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. The large kitchen offers lots of storage and counter space, breakfast bar, and large pantry.There is a large family room and eat-in kitchen area with sliding glass doors to the private side yard. In the upstairs you will find a large loft, full guest bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms, the master suite and the conveniently located laundry room. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and shower and a private toilet room. $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! RentVest Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



(RLNE5507753)