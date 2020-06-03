All apartments in Gilbert
3915 E Kent Ave

3915 East Kent Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3915 East Kent Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home boasts 9-foot-tall ceilings on the 1st floor, new carpet and interior paint. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. The large kitchen offers lots of storage and counter space, breakfast bar, and large pantry.There is a large family room and eat-in kitchen area with sliding glass doors to the private side yard. In the upstairs you will find a large loft, full guest bathroom, 2 guest bedrooms, the master suite and the conveniently located laundry room. Master bedroom includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, separate soaking tub and shower and a private toilet room. $49 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! RentVest Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

(RLNE5507753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 E Kent Ave have any available units?
3915 E Kent Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 E Kent Ave have?
Some of 3915 E Kent Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 E Kent Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3915 E Kent Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 E Kent Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3915 E Kent Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3915 E Kent Ave offer parking?
No, 3915 E Kent Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3915 E Kent Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 E Kent Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 E Kent Ave have a pool?
No, 3915 E Kent Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3915 E Kent Ave have accessible units?
No, 3915 E Kent Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 E Kent Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 E Kent Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

