Amenities
3879 E Jasper Dr. Available 07/15/19 Desirable 4 Bedroom + Loft Gilbert Home!!! - This home won't disappoint!!! Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded granite counters and beautiful cabinetry! Includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Tile & wood floors in all the right places. Convenient open loft with iron railing banister! Massive master suite includes natural lighting and large walk-in closet! Master bathroom has dual sinks & separate tub & shower! Community features include grassy park and outdoor basketball court! You don't want to miss this one... CALL TODAY!!!
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
Deposit and Fee Structure:
One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1625
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195
Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1625
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. 1 pet max. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)
Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.
(RLNE4964735)