Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3879 E Jasper Dr. Available 07/15/19 Desirable 4 Bedroom + Loft Gilbert Home!!! - This home won't disappoint!!! Gorgeous kitchen with upgraded granite counters and beautiful cabinetry! Includes a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances! Tile & wood floors in all the right places. Convenient open loft with iron railing banister! Massive master suite includes natural lighting and large walk-in closet! Master bathroom has dual sinks & separate tub & shower! Community features include grassy park and outdoor basketball court! You don't want to miss this one... CALL TODAY!!!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1625

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1625

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. 1 pet max. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1625 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE4964735)