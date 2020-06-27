All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3854 East Santa Fe Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3854 East Santa Fe Lane
Last updated July 26 2019 at 5:16 AM

3854 East Santa Fe Lane

3854 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3854 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great opportunity for a single family home in the Power Ranch Master Planned Community. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is great for those desiring low maintenance, a place to BBQ and a very short distance to the common area. Lots of Tile in the high traffic areas and neutral colors to coordinate for decorating.
Great opportunity for a single family home in the Power Ranch Master Planned Community. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is great for those desiring low maintenance, a place to BBQ and a very short distance to the common area. Lots of Tile in the high traffic areas and neutral colors to coordinate for decorating.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
3854 East Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3854 East Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3854 East Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 East Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 East Santa Fe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 East Santa Fe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College