3852 E Santa Fe Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available for immediate move-in! Located in Power Ranch, this 1,564 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is just steps from the neighborhood pools, ponds & community center. Open living space on the first floor, including a beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry. Laminate wood flooring in the main living are leads to a large arcadia door that opens to a private outside patio space that is perfect for spending time enjoying the cool Arizona nights. The second floor features the three bedrooms, two full bathrooms & the laundry room. With a two car garage and refigerator included, you're going to love this home! 12 month lease term available. Rent is $1,600/month. $1,600 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Sorry, no pets. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery Copy and paste the following link to view walk through tour videos of this home: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRroufGVbmHNshsb8dbGQs4SPGGeKKZ83