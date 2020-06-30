All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

3852 E Santa Fe Lane

3852 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3852 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available for immediate move-in! Located in Power Ranch, this 1,564 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is just steps from the neighborhood pools, ponds & community center. Open living space on the first floor, including a beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry. Laminate wood flooring in the main living are leads to a large arcadia door that opens to a private outside patio space that is perfect for spending time enjoying the cool Arizona nights. The second floor features the three bedrooms, two full bathrooms & the laundry room. With a two car garage and refigerator included, you're going to love this home! 12 month lease term available. Rent is $1,600/month. $1,600 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Sorry, no pets. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery Copy and paste the following link to view walk through tour videos of this home: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRroufGVbmHNshsb8dbGQs4SPGGeKKZ83

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
3852 E Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane have?
Some of 3852 E Santa Fe Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3852 E Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3852 E Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3852 E Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3852 E Santa Fe Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3852 E Santa Fe Lane offers parking.
Does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3852 E Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3852 E Santa Fe Lane has a pool.
Does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 3852 E Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3852 E Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3852 E Santa Fe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

