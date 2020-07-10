3850 E. Rakestraw Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4-bedroom home with 2 1/2 baths and a 3-car tandem garage. Spacious open floor plan, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and lots of storage. Backyard has a view of the green belt. New Paint.



Major Crossroads: Recker and Ocotillo



Near: Bridges Elementary, Trilogy Golf Club at Power Ranch, Seville Golf and Country Club, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit. (No aggressive breeds.)



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management



***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***