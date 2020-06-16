3847 E FRANCES Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location! Great Value in Gilbert! This popular plan features a family room, living room, 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 Bathrooms with double sinks, a designer kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home also features a spacious covered patio, covered front porch and 2-car garage. Very close to 202, Gilbert San Tan Mall, Mercy Hospital, award winning Gilbert School District.***No Pets***Available to move in June 6***More photos to be uploaded 5/29***Optional Landscaping and Pest Control included by Landlord for additional $150 monthly fee***