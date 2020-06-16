All apartments in Gilbert
3847 E FRANCES Lane
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

3847 E FRANCES Lane

3847 East Frances Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3847 East Frances Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location! Great Value in Gilbert! This popular plan features a family room, living room, 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 Bathrooms with double sinks, a designer kitchen with dark cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home also features a spacious covered patio, covered front porch and 2-car garage. Very close to 202, Gilbert San Tan Mall, Mercy Hospital, award winning Gilbert School District.***No Pets***Available to move in June 6***More photos to be uploaded 5/29***Optional Landscaping and Pest Control included by Landlord for additional $150 monthly fee***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3847 E FRANCES Lane have any available units?
3847 E FRANCES Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3847 E FRANCES Lane have?
Some of 3847 E FRANCES Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3847 E FRANCES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3847 E FRANCES Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3847 E FRANCES Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3847 E FRANCES Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3847 E FRANCES Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3847 E FRANCES Lane does offer parking.
Does 3847 E FRANCES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3847 E FRANCES Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3847 E FRANCES Lane have a pool?
No, 3847 E FRANCES Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3847 E FRANCES Lane have accessible units?
No, 3847 E FRANCES Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3847 E FRANCES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3847 E FRANCES Lane has units with dishwashers.
