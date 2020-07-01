All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3824 E Phelps.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3824 E Phelps
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

3824 E Phelps

3824 East Phelps Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

3824 East Phelps Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3824 E Phelps Available 04/18/20 Coming soon! - Freshly painted beautiful four bedroom, two and half bath home waiting for your touch. Open concept living area to an eat in kitchen. The living room has two sets of sliding doors - one for the backyard and one for the side. Fabulous formal living room and dining room with built in sideboard with a wine fridge. Honey colored engineered hardwood floors. Dine in kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian counter tops, island with sink, tile backsplash and large walk in pantry. You have to see the double sized master suite which includes a sitting room, built in bookcases, and twin master closets. This is a room you can relax and regenerate in after a tough day. The master bath includes a shower and tub and two sinks. Upstairs laundry. The tranquil backyard features a built in gas fireplace, misters, water fountain and koi pond, mature landscaping with fruit trees and low maintenance artificial turf. Two car garage and porte cochere could accommodate 4 cars. Located close to the 202 for easy freeway access. New outdoor shopping is being built close by. The community features 2 community pools - one is just a block away, nice parks, and Higley High School within walking distance.
Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.
Monthly rental tax is 1.5% and Admin fee is 2%.
Security deposit is $2050
Cleaning fee is $300

(RLNE5652443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 E Phelps have any available units?
3824 E Phelps doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 E Phelps have?
Some of 3824 E Phelps's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 E Phelps currently offering any rent specials?
3824 E Phelps is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 E Phelps pet-friendly?
Yes, 3824 E Phelps is pet friendly.
Does 3824 E Phelps offer parking?
Yes, 3824 E Phelps offers parking.
Does 3824 E Phelps have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3824 E Phelps does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 E Phelps have a pool?
Yes, 3824 E Phelps has a pool.
Does 3824 E Phelps have accessible units?
No, 3824 E Phelps does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 E Phelps have units with dishwashers?
No, 3824 E Phelps does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGilbert 2 Bedroom Apartments
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College