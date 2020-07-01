Amenities

3824 E Phelps Available 04/18/20 Coming soon! - Freshly painted beautiful four bedroom, two and half bath home waiting for your touch. Open concept living area to an eat in kitchen. The living room has two sets of sliding doors - one for the backyard and one for the side. Fabulous formal living room and dining room with built in sideboard with a wine fridge. Honey colored engineered hardwood floors. Dine in kitchen with stainless appliances, Corian counter tops, island with sink, tile backsplash and large walk in pantry. You have to see the double sized master suite which includes a sitting room, built in bookcases, and twin master closets. This is a room you can relax and regenerate in after a tough day. The master bath includes a shower and tub and two sinks. Upstairs laundry. The tranquil backyard features a built in gas fireplace, misters, water fountain and koi pond, mature landscaping with fruit trees and low maintenance artificial turf. Two car garage and porte cochere could accommodate 4 cars. Located close to the 202 for easy freeway access. New outdoor shopping is being built close by. The community features 2 community pools - one is just a block away, nice parks, and Higley High School within walking distance.

Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Monthly rental tax is 1.5% and Admin fee is 2%.

Security deposit is $2050

Cleaning fee is $300



