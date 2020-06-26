3805 E SANTA FE Lane

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Power Ranch is ready for you to move in! Upon entering the home you are greeted with an open floor-plan that allows tons of natural light. There is no carpet on the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pantry and plenty of cabinetry space. Upstairs, the Master suite is appointed with large vanity, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet. Additional features include washer and dryer in-unit, 2 car garage and ceiling fans throughout. Power Ranch Amenities include Clubhouse, Pools, Parks and much more! Your next home is near ASU Polytechnic Campus, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and the loop 202!Available NOW.