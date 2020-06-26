All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

3805 E SANTA FE Lane

3805 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3805 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Village at Power Ranch is ready for you to move in! Upon entering the home you are greeted with an open floor-plan that allows tons of natural light. There is no carpet on the first floor. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, pantry and plenty of cabinetry space. Upstairs, the Master suite is appointed with large vanity, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet. Additional features include washer and dryer in-unit, 2 car garage and ceiling fans throughout. Power Ranch Amenities include Clubhouse, Pools, Parks and much more! Your next home is near ASU Polytechnic Campus, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and the loop 202!Available NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane have any available units?
3805 E SANTA FE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane have?
Some of 3805 E SANTA FE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 E SANTA FE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3805 E SANTA FE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 E SANTA FE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3805 E SANTA FE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3805 E SANTA FE Lane offers parking.
Does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 E SANTA FE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3805 E SANTA FE Lane has a pool.
Does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3805 E SANTA FE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 E SANTA FE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 E SANTA FE Lane has units with dishwashers.
