3784 E. Santa Fe Lane

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Power Ranch Home - Lovely rental in popular Power Ranch! Large OPEN kitchen with black APPLIANCES, Separate dining area and great room. Cozy, low maintenance backyard. Neutral paint throughout. Tile in all the right places. Laundry room upstairs! Close to park.



Security Deposit $1,150.00

Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows) SMALL PETS ONLY



Click APPLY NOW! $40.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.



