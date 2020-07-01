All apartments in Gilbert
3784 E. Santa Fe Lane
3784 E. Santa Fe Lane

3784 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3784 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Power Ranch Home - Lovely rental in popular Power Ranch! Large OPEN kitchen with black APPLIANCES, Separate dining area and great room. Cozy, low maintenance backyard. Neutral paint throughout. Tile in all the right places. Laundry room upstairs! Close to park.

Security Deposit $1,150.00
Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows) SMALL PETS ONLY

Click APPLY NOW! $40.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.

(RLNE4546086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane have any available units?
3784 E. Santa Fe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3784 E. Santa Fe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane offer parking?
No, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane have a pool?
No, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane have accessible units?
No, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3784 E. Santa Fe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
