3775 E. Jasper Dr. Available 06/07/19 3 Bed - 2 Bath - 1360 sq. ft. - Single Story Home - - Single Level Home in quiet community with grass backyard. Near schools, parks and freeway access.



To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Cats and Small Dogs Only



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



