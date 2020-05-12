Amenities
3775 E. Jasper Dr. Available 06/07/19 3 Bed - 2 Bath - 1360 sq. ft. - Single Story Home - - Single Level Home in quiet community with grass backyard. Near schools, parks and freeway access.
To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
$100 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Cats and Small Dogs Only
Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com
(RLNE3207820)