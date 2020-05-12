All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3767 S COLT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3767 S COLT Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

3767 S COLT Drive

3767 South Colt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3767 South Colt Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful single level, not the average rental but highly upgraded Fulton house with granite throughout(kitchen, baths, and even laundry room with sink!). Three spacious bedrooms plus open office/den, and separate living room and Family room. Spacious open kitchen with beautiful cabinets,glass backsplash, and 5 burner gas oven, all S/S appliances. Three car garages with built in cabinets. House has shutter blinds throughout and New water softener - everything to feel like home and not a rental. Great locationn - minutes to Mercy Hospital, San Tan Village, Costco, shopping & restaurants galore !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3767 S COLT Drive have any available units?
3767 S COLT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3767 S COLT Drive have?
Some of 3767 S COLT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3767 S COLT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3767 S COLT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3767 S COLT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3767 S COLT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3767 S COLT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3767 S COLT Drive offers parking.
Does 3767 S COLT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3767 S COLT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3767 S COLT Drive have a pool?
No, 3767 S COLT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3767 S COLT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3767 S COLT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3767 S COLT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3767 S COLT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College