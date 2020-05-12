3767 S COLT Drive

Amenities
Beautiful single level, not the average rental but highly upgraded Fulton house with granite throughout(kitchen, baths, and even laundry room with sink!). Three spacious bedrooms plus open office/den, and separate living room and Family room. Spacious open kitchen with beautiful cabinets,glass backsplash, and 5 burner gas oven, all S/S appliances. Three car garages with built in cabinets. House has shutter blinds throughout and New water softener - everything to feel like home and not a rental. Great locationn - minutes to Mercy Hospital, San Tan Village, Costco, shopping & restaurants galore !!