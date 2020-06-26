All apartments in Gilbert
3727 E Stiles Ln

3727 East Stiles Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3727 East Stiles Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
No pets, non-smokers, please. One-year lease minimum. $2,150 per month, $2,500 Security ($2,200 is refundable, $300 is non-refundable as cleaning fees.)

Brand-new former model by Woodside Homes. 3 beds/2.5 baths & entertainment room on 2nd level, upgraded kitchen with gas cooking, living room and family room on 1st level.
Beautiful and elegant , custom paint. Comfortable living with easy access to great schools, shopping and entertainment centers.
Community heated pool and green areas for kids to play. Our HOA dues cover landscaping maintenance.
Tour/view and apply on and after June 26, 2019, please. Text Ron (602) 910-8080 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 E Stiles Ln have any available units?
3727 E Stiles Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 E Stiles Ln have?
Some of 3727 E Stiles Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 E Stiles Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3727 E Stiles Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 E Stiles Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3727 E Stiles Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3727 E Stiles Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3727 E Stiles Ln offers parking.
Does 3727 E Stiles Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3727 E Stiles Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 E Stiles Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3727 E Stiles Ln has a pool.
Does 3727 E Stiles Ln have accessible units?
No, 3727 E Stiles Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 E Stiles Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3727 E Stiles Ln has units with dishwashers.
