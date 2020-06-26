3727 E Stiles Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

No pets, non-smokers, please. One-year lease minimum. $2,150 per month, $2,500 Security ($2,200 is refundable, $300 is non-refundable as cleaning fees.)



Brand-new former model by Woodside Homes. 3 beds/2.5 baths & entertainment room on 2nd level, upgraded kitchen with gas cooking, living room and family room on 1st level.

Beautiful and elegant , custom paint. Comfortable living with easy access to great schools, shopping and entertainment centers.

Community heated pool and green areas for kids to play. Our HOA dues cover landscaping maintenance.

Tour/view and apply on and after June 26, 2019, please. Text Ron (602) 910-8080 for details.