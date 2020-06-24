All apartments in Gilbert
3725 E MEADOWVIEW Drive
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:07 PM

3725 E MEADOWVIEW Drive

3725 East Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3725 East Meadowview Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing Views! Perfect furnished Fall rental. Golf course lot and mountain views. Perfect house with nice master and pebble tec pool (unheated). Great location in south Gilbert Seville Golf and country club. Tenant pays utilities. This is for rental dates of August 18 2020 to Jan 15 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

