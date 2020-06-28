3717 E GALVESTON Street

Amenities

This home has it ALL! 4 large bedrooms, plus upstairs loft AND 1st level office space! 3 car garage with storage space, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances and gorgeous cabinets. Impressive master suite includes massive walk in closet, balcony, garden tub, double sinks, and so much more! Large laundry room includes sink, storage and LG washer and dryer! 12 foot sliding glass doors in the living room open up to the backyard which is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the Arizona evenings. Community pool access!! This is a home you don't want to miss out on!