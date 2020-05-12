3710 East Robert Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Located in the heart of Gilbert just minutes away from popular shopping centers including San Tan Village mall and Gilbert Gateway Towne Center. Spacious open concept floor plan with upgraded floors and countertops. Backyard is fully landscaped and requires absolutely no maintenance. Storage area added in the garage along with decorative shiplap and a barn door in the master bedroom. Large bedrooms with upgraded sinks and backsplash. Gorgeous neighborhood with heated pool, splash pad, and multiple parks. Owner pays HOA. No pets. No smoking.