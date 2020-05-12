All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3710 East Robert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3710 East Robert Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:15 AM

3710 East Robert Street

3710 East Robert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3710 East Robert Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located in the heart of Gilbert just minutes away from popular shopping centers including San Tan Village mall and Gilbert Gateway Towne Center. Spacious open concept floor plan with upgraded floors and countertops. Backyard is fully landscaped and requires absolutely no maintenance. Storage area added in the garage along with decorative shiplap and a barn door in the master bedroom. Large bedrooms with upgraded sinks and backsplash. Gorgeous neighborhood with heated pool, splash pad, and multiple parks. Owner pays HOA. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 East Robert Street have any available units?
3710 East Robert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 East Robert Street have?
Some of 3710 East Robert Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 East Robert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3710 East Robert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 East Robert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 East Robert Street is pet friendly.
Does 3710 East Robert Street offer parking?
Yes, 3710 East Robert Street offers parking.
Does 3710 East Robert Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 East Robert Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 East Robert Street have a pool?
Yes, 3710 East Robert Street has a pool.
Does 3710 East Robert Street have accessible units?
No, 3710 East Robert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 East Robert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 East Robert Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College