3690 E Alfalfa Dr

Amenities
Welcome to your dream rental home! Live in exclusive luxury in the sought after Gilbert sub-division of Bridges North! This property is LOADED with upgrades. Floor plan features 4 bedrooms, along with separate den and teen room. Huge living area with 12 foot flat ceilings and upgraded wood looking tile flooring. Stunning gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas range! Gigantic island with granite counters, white cabinets w/oversized crown molding. Oversize double glass sliding doors to patio lets in lots of natural light. Split master bedroom with two walk in closets, separate shower and tub, and his/hers sinks. Stone elevation in front along with a courtyard. This home will not disappoint; call today for easy showing! No large breed dogs. ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information