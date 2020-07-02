All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

3690 E Alfalfa Dr

3690 East Alfalfa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3690 East Alfalfa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Welcome to your dream rental home! Live in exclusive luxury in the sought after Gilbert sub-division of Bridges North! This property is LOADED with upgrades. Floor plan features 4 bedrooms, along with separate den and teen room. Huge living area with 12 foot flat ceilings and upgraded wood looking tile flooring. Stunning gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas range! Gigantic island with granite counters, white cabinets w/oversized crown molding. Oversize double glass sliding doors to patio lets in lots of natural light. Split master bedroom with two walk in closets, separate shower and tub, and his/hers sinks. Stone elevation in front along with a courtyard. This home will not disappoint; call today for easy showing! No large breed dogs. ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr have any available units?
3690 E Alfalfa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr have?
Some of 3690 E Alfalfa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 E Alfalfa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3690 E Alfalfa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 E Alfalfa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3690 E Alfalfa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr offer parking?
No, 3690 E Alfalfa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3690 E Alfalfa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr have a pool?
No, 3690 E Alfalfa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr have accessible units?
No, 3690 E Alfalfa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 E Alfalfa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3690 E Alfalfa Dr has units with dishwashers.

