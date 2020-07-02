3690 E Alfalfa Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

Welcome to your dream rental home! Live in exclusive luxury in the sought after Gilbert sub-division of Bridges North! This property is LOADED with upgrades. Floor plan features 4 bedrooms, along with separate den and teen room. Huge living area with 12 foot flat ceilings and upgraded wood looking tile flooring. Stunning gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, and a gas range! Gigantic island with granite counters, white cabinets w/oversized crown molding. Oversize double glass sliding doors to patio lets in lots of natural light. Split master bedroom with two walk in closets, separate shower and tub, and his/hers sinks. Stone elevation in front along with a courtyard. This home will not disappoint; call today for easy showing! No large breed dogs. ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME!! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information