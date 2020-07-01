All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3681 E. Bart St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3681 E. Bart St.
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

3681 E. Bart St.

3681 East Bart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3681 East Bart Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2900 Sq. Ft. - Private Pool - Gilbert's Bella Vista Community - 4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2900 Sq. Ft. - Private Pool - Gilbert's Bella Vista Community

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

Owner is offering a $200 credit on first months rent
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
No Pets Allowed
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Pool Maintenance is Tenant Responsibility

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5446196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3681 E. Bart St. have any available units?
3681 E. Bart St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3681 E. Bart St. currently offering any rent specials?
3681 E. Bart St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3681 E. Bart St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3681 E. Bart St. is pet friendly.
Does 3681 E. Bart St. offer parking?
No, 3681 E. Bart St. does not offer parking.
Does 3681 E. Bart St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3681 E. Bart St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3681 E. Bart St. have a pool?
Yes, 3681 E. Bart St. has a pool.
Does 3681 E. Bart St. have accessible units?
No, 3681 E. Bart St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3681 E. Bart St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3681 E. Bart St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3681 E. Bart St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3681 E. Bart St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College