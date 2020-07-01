3681 E. Bart St.

Amenities
4 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 2900 Sq. Ft. - Private Pool - Gilbert's Bella Vista Community
To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com
Owner is offering a $200 credit on first months rent
$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
No Pets Allowed
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Pool Maintenance is Tenant Responsibility
Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com
