3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive

3661 East Narrow Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3661 East Narrow Leaf Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with den located in the highly desirable Bridges Community! Home features open floor plan with lots of natural light. Must see custom features of the home include plantation shutters, real brick accent walls, sliding wall of glass out to the patio, and custom trim work. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, coffee bar, large island with breakfast bar, and granite counters. Enjoy your backyard with a pool perfect for cooling off in the summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive have any available units?
3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive have?
Some of 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive has a pool.
Does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.

