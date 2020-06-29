3661 E NARROWLEAF Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with den located in the highly desirable Bridges Community! Home features open floor plan with lots of natural light. Must see custom features of the home include plantation shutters, real brick accent walls, sliding wall of glass out to the patio, and custom trim work. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, coffee bar, large island with breakfast bar, and granite counters. Enjoy your backyard with a pool perfect for cooling off in the summer!