3653 E Flower Street
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

3653 E Flower Street

3653 East Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

3653 East Flower Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
3 bed/ 2 bath split in highly desirable Seville. - This 1486 sq ft home featuress 3 bed/ 2 bath split great room plan in highly desirable Seville. Tile laid through-out except bedrooms, which have newer carpet. Master has, raised vanity with double sinks, walk-in shower, private water closet & two closets (1 walk-in). Kitchen offers a pantry, built-in desk, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar & island. Kitchen opens to a nice size breakfast nook & great room. The slider leads to the covered patio with extended patio & mature landscaping. Gilbert Address with Chandler schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4947351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 E Flower Street have any available units?
3653 E Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3653 E Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
3653 E Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 E Flower Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 E Flower Street is pet friendly.
Does 3653 E Flower Street offer parking?
No, 3653 E Flower Street does not offer parking.
Does 3653 E Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3653 E Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 E Flower Street have a pool?
No, 3653 E Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 3653 E Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 3653 E Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 E Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3653 E Flower Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3653 E Flower Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3653 E Flower Street does not have units with air conditioning.
