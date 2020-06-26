3653 E Flower Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bed/ 2 bath split in highly desirable Seville. - This 1486 sq ft home featuress 3 bed/ 2 bath split great room plan in highly desirable Seville. Tile laid through-out except bedrooms, which have newer carpet. Master has, raised vanity with double sinks, walk-in shower, private water closet & two closets (1 walk-in). Kitchen offers a pantry, built-in desk, lots of cabinet space, breakfast bar & island. Kitchen opens to a nice size breakfast nook & great room. The slider leads to the covered patio with extended patio & mature landscaping. Gilbert Address with Chandler schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4947351)