Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3651 E WARBLER Road
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:29 AM

3651 E WARBLER Road

3651 East Warbler Road · No Longer Available
Location

3651 East Warbler Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath upgraded home in Power Ranch! This amazing home features low maintenance desert landscaping, charming curb appeal, 2 car garage, and neutral paint. The gorgeous kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space, pantry, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island complete with beautiful granite countertops. The luxurious master bedroom boasts a full bath with upgraded his and her sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The 2nd floor loft is a versatile space, ready to entertain. The backyard is comprised of desert landscaping, and features a cozy covered patio. Don't miss the opportunity to see what this wonderful home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 E WARBLER Road have any available units?
3651 E WARBLER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 E WARBLER Road have?
Some of 3651 E WARBLER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 E WARBLER Road currently offering any rent specials?
3651 E WARBLER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 E WARBLER Road pet-friendly?
No, 3651 E WARBLER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3651 E WARBLER Road offer parking?
Yes, 3651 E WARBLER Road offers parking.
Does 3651 E WARBLER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 E WARBLER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 E WARBLER Road have a pool?
No, 3651 E WARBLER Road does not have a pool.
Does 3651 E WARBLER Road have accessible units?
No, 3651 E WARBLER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 E WARBLER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 E WARBLER Road has units with dishwashers.

