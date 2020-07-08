3651 E WARBLER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

A stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath upgraded home in Power Ranch! This amazing home features low maintenance desert landscaping, charming curb appeal, 2 car garage, and neutral paint. The gorgeous kitchen offers ample cabinet and counter space, pantry, matching stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island complete with beautiful granite countertops. The luxurious master bedroom boasts a full bath with upgraded his and her sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The 2nd floor loft is a versatile space, ready to entertain. The backyard is comprised of desert landscaping, and features a cozy covered patio. Don't miss the opportunity to see what this wonderful home has to offer.