REALLY NICE 3 BR, 2.5 BATH HOME IN HIGHLY POPULAR POWER RANCH SUBDIVSION. 1537 SQUARE FEET WITH ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS, ALL APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT WITH 9' CEILINGS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA LONG DRIVEWAY,DESERT LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND GRASS BACKYARD WITH SPRINKLER SYSTEM. COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURTS, PLAY AREAS, AVAILABLE MID FEBRUARY CALL BOB AT RMB PROPERTIES, LLC. 480-205-4053 TO DISCUSS AND VIEW.