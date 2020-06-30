3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive

Amenities

Welcome to Ray Ranch! This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large grassy backyard and all appliances included features a popular great room floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout, an estate-in kitchen with room for a table and breakfast bar seating, and a full size laundry room with new washer and dryer. Situated at the back of the home is an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with tub/shower combo. Down the hall, you'll find a double door entry bedroom perfect for den or guest room and a third bedroom with slider closets. A full guest bath sits at the end of the hall and access to the two car garage is just beyond. Outside you'll find a beautiful covered patio with pavers and a large grassy private lawn with single stories behind you.. Located within minutes to Downtown Gilbert, Shopping, Dining, and the 202 and 60 Freeways, you don't want to miss this one!