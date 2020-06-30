All apartments in Gilbert
3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive

3640 East Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3640 East Constitution Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to Ray Ranch! This single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with large grassy backyard and all appliances included features a popular great room floor plan with hard surface flooring throughout, an estate-in kitchen with room for a table and breakfast bar seating, and a full size laundry room with new washer and dryer. Situated at the back of the home is an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with tub/shower combo. Down the hall, you'll find a double door entry bedroom perfect for den or guest room and a third bedroom with slider closets. A full guest bath sits at the end of the hall and access to the two car garage is just beyond. Outside you'll find a beautiful covered patio with pavers and a large grassy private lawn with single stories behind you.. Located within minutes to Downtown Gilbert, Shopping, Dining, and the 202 and 60 Freeways, you don't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive have any available units?
3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive have?
Some of 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive offers parking.
Does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive have a pool?
No, 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive have accessible units?
No, 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3640 E CONSTITUTION Drive has units with dishwashers.

