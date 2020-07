Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers 1940 sq feet with two story , on the first floor is the Formal Living room, Family room, kitchen, informal dining area, washer and dryer and powder room. Second floor has all the bedrooms. Two car garage and all appliances. Non smoking property. Will start showing On April 4th