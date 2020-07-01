All apartments in Gilbert
361 E ASPEN Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:48 AM

361 E ASPEN Way

361 East Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Location

361 East Aspen Way, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
Resort Style living - 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths home. LANDSCAPING AND SPA SERVICE INCLUDED. Located on the beautiful tree lined streets of Breckenridge Manor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter-top space, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, large picture window with beautiful backyard views and an eat in area that opens up into family room which has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Downstairs also offers a separate dining and living room, laundry room and a 1/2 bathroom. The master bathroom has dual vanities, garden tub/shower combo and his and her walk-in closets! The backyard has lush grass and a large heated The secondary bedrooms are of good size. The backyard has a large grassy area and built in ground spa w/ a cover. Close to the Nightlife / Restaurants in downtown Gilbert.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 361 E ASPEN Way have any available units?
361 E ASPEN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 361 E ASPEN Way have?
Some of 361 E ASPEN Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 361 E ASPEN Way currently offering any rent specials?
361 E ASPEN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 361 E ASPEN Way pet-friendly?
No, 361 E ASPEN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 361 E ASPEN Way offer parking?
Yes, 361 E ASPEN Way offers parking.
Does 361 E ASPEN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 361 E ASPEN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 361 E ASPEN Way have a pool?
No, 361 E ASPEN Way does not have a pool.
Does 361 E ASPEN Way have accessible units?
No, 361 E ASPEN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 361 E ASPEN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 361 E ASPEN Way has units with dishwashers.

