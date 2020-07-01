361 E ASPEN Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking hot tub

Resort Style living - 4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths home. LANDSCAPING AND SPA SERVICE INCLUDED. Located on the beautiful tree lined streets of Breckenridge Manor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter-top space, breakfast bar, walk-in pantry, large picture window with beautiful backyard views and an eat in area that opens up into family room which has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. Downstairs also offers a separate dining and living room, laundry room and a 1/2 bathroom. The master bathroom has dual vanities, garden tub/shower combo and his and her walk-in closets! The backyard has lush grass and a large heated The secondary bedrooms are of good size. The backyard has a large grassy area and built in ground spa w/ a cover. Close to the Nightlife / Restaurants in downtown Gilbert.