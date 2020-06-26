All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3595 E RED OAK Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3595 E RED OAK Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

3595 E RED OAK Lane

3595 East Red Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3595 East Red Oak Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this single level 4 bedroom home with pool in a great subdivision. Tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Separate family and living room that opens up to a large kitchen. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have any available units?
3595 E RED OAK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have?
Some of 3595 E RED OAK Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 E RED OAK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3595 E RED OAK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 E RED OAK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3595 E RED OAK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3595 E RED OAK Lane offers parking.
Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3595 E RED OAK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3595 E RED OAK Lane has a pool.
Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have accessible units?
No, 3595 E RED OAK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3595 E RED OAK Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College