3595 East Red Oak Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297 San Tan Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Check out this single level 4 bedroom home with pool in a great subdivision. Tile through out and carpet in the bedrooms. Master bath has separate tub and shower. Separate family and living room that opens up to a large kitchen. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have any available units?
3595 E RED OAK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3595 E RED OAK Lane have?
Some of 3595 E RED OAK Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 E RED OAK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3595 E RED OAK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.