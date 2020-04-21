All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3570 E COCONINO Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3570 E COCONINO Way
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

3570 E COCONINO Way

3570 East Coconino Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3570 East Coconino Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful move-in ready home with many upgrades throughout! Spacious floorplan with gourmet kitchen featuring granite counters, center island, and ample cabinet and storage space. Diagonal tile floors featured throughout. Soaring vaulted ceilings allow plenty of natural light. Ceiling fans througout. The master suite is very impressive with walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. This 4 bedroom 2 bath 3 car garage home is located on a premium lot with low maintenance desert landscaping. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3570 E COCONINO Way have any available units?
3570 E COCONINO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3570 E COCONINO Way have?
Some of 3570 E COCONINO Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3570 E COCONINO Way currently offering any rent specials?
3570 E COCONINO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 E COCONINO Way pet-friendly?
No, 3570 E COCONINO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3570 E COCONINO Way offer parking?
Yes, 3570 E COCONINO Way offers parking.
Does 3570 E COCONINO Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3570 E COCONINO Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 E COCONINO Way have a pool?
No, 3570 E COCONINO Way does not have a pool.
Does 3570 E COCONINO Way have accessible units?
No, 3570 E COCONINO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 E COCONINO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3570 E COCONINO Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College