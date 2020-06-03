All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3540 E WATERMAN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3540 E WATERMAN Street
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

3540 E WATERMAN Street

3540 East Waterman Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3540 East Waterman Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Home has open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, inside laundry. W/D included. New flooring throughout. Living room large niche for entertainment center. Easy-care, low-water use backyard has walking paths and shade. Walking distance to San Tan Elementary. Quick/easy access to 202 Fwy, Mesa Airport, Power Education Corridor, San Tan Mall & east valley recreation areas. SORRY NO PETS. Support animals w/Verification of Disability by Med Provider (VDMP) (in docs). No VDMP required for ADA dogs/horses. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request sent for app fee(s) when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 E WATERMAN Street have any available units?
3540 E WATERMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 E WATERMAN Street have?
Some of 3540 E WATERMAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 E WATERMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3540 E WATERMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 E WATERMAN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 E WATERMAN Street is pet friendly.
Does 3540 E WATERMAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 3540 E WATERMAN Street offers parking.
Does 3540 E WATERMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 E WATERMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 E WATERMAN Street have a pool?
No, 3540 E WATERMAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 3540 E WATERMAN Street have accessible units?
Yes, 3540 E WATERMAN Street has accessible units.
Does 3540 E WATERMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3540 E WATERMAN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College