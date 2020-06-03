3540 E WATERMAN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly accessible parking

Home has open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, inside laundry. W/D included. New flooring throughout. Living room large niche for entertainment center. Easy-care, low-water use backyard has walking paths and shade. Walking distance to San Tan Elementary. Quick/easy access to 202 Fwy, Mesa Airport, Power Education Corridor, San Tan Mall & east valley recreation areas. SORRY NO PETS. Support animals w/Verification of Disability by Med Provider (VDMP) (in docs). No VDMP required for ADA dogs/horses. App fee: $65 PER adult. All residents 18+ must submit app. Drop off apps/fees at 9880 S Rural Rd, Tempe. Or email PDFs: mckenney.terri@gmail.com. PayPal money request sent for app fee(s) when apps received. Renter to verify all facts, figures & school dist info.