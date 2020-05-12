3525 E Crescent Way

Amenities

Home features formal living and dinning room with soaring ceiling. One bedroom and a full bath room downstairs which is perfect for guest. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with loft at upstairs. Brand NEW carpet throughout, tile in all the right places, Stainless Steel Appliances in the spacious kitchen with a generous sized pantry! Close to Gilbert Reg. Park & proposed 25ac waterpark to open Summer 2020- Phase 1 Opened last week* Chandler Schools*WELCOME to Your New HOME* To see this lovely home please click on this link https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery **Rent $1855 + 4% tax / S.D. = rent / NRF $150 admin fee / $55 NRF application/background screening fee / Pets upon approval w/ pet deposit of $350 each (1/2 RF - 1/2 NRF)