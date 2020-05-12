All apartments in Gilbert
3525 E Crescent Way
3525 E Crescent Way

3525 East Crescent Way · No Longer Available
Location

3525 East Crescent Way, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Home features formal living and dinning room with soaring ceiling. One bedroom and a full bath room downstairs which is perfect for guest. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with loft at upstairs. Brand NEW carpet throughout, tile in all the right places, Stainless Steel Appliances in the spacious kitchen with a generous sized pantry! Close to Gilbert Reg. Park & proposed 25ac waterpark to open Summer 2020- Phase 1 Opened last week* Chandler Schools*WELCOME to Your New HOME* To see this lovely home please click on this link https://showmojo.com/ccb2bc26f3/gallery **Rent $1855 + 4% tax / S.D. = rent / NRF $150 admin fee / $55 NRF application/background screening fee / Pets upon approval w/ pet deposit of $350 each (1/2 RF - 1/2 NRF)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 E Crescent Way have any available units?
3525 E Crescent Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3525 E Crescent Way currently offering any rent specials?
3525 E Crescent Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 E Crescent Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 E Crescent Way is pet friendly.
Does 3525 E Crescent Way offer parking?
No, 3525 E Crescent Way does not offer parking.
Does 3525 E Crescent Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 E Crescent Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 E Crescent Way have a pool?
No, 3525 E Crescent Way does not have a pool.
Does 3525 E Crescent Way have accessible units?
No, 3525 E Crescent Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 E Crescent Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 E Crescent Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 E Crescent Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 E Crescent Way does not have units with air conditioning.

